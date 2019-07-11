Stroudsburg fire under investigation

(WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in downtown Stroudsburg.

Firefighters were called to this building on Main Street around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire chief says there was a kitchen fire in an upstairs apartment. The business below, NYC Street Grill, sustained heavy water damage.

“We were doing very well for ourselves. We’ve been here for nine months now, and now this happened,” co-owner Sheeri Qureshi said.

All tenants in the building were evacuated. No injuries are reported. There is no word when NYC Street Grill will re-open.