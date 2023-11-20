STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. On Monday morning, Stroudsburg Borough’s Christmas Tree arrived at Courthouse Square.

The Borough Public Works crew and Dunkelbergers Tree Service, who provided the tree, set it up and prepared it for the annual tree lighting happening Friday night.

“The borough is working really hard to make town pretty and our tree lighting countdown is this Friday night, Black Friday, November 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and we have a lot of great entertainment, a visit from the Grinch as well as Santa Claus and lots of fun stuff to do,” said Downtown Stroudsburg Tree Lighting Event Coordinator Erik Diemer.

If you want to beat the crowd for the countdown, be there by 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The borough will also bring out the snowmen of Stroudsburg. There are over 50 snowmen this year that will be placed all over downtown.