STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A beautiful day in the Poconos brought out a big crowd for fun with a purpose.

Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg brought out hundreds of people for the annual Pocono Pride Festival. It featured live entertainment, various activities, and food trucks.

Besides that, resource tables were set up to offer tools and information for staying safe and well.

Organizers call the festival an opportunity to champion inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQAI+ community and their supporters in Monroe County and surrounding areas.

Sunday marked the third year of the pride celebration in Monroe County.