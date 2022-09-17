STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It was a beautiful day in the Poconos especially to wash the car.

ShopRite of Stroudsburg held a car wash in its parking lot with all proceeds going toward its hunger-fighting initiative, Partners in Caring.

The program runs all through September, collecting money to go to local food pantries in Monroe County.

“Hunger is one of the leading causes of death so we really try to do a lot for the community, especially our area, our customers are really wonderful. So we try to give back as much as we can,” said Kelly Haisan, the Vice President of Partners In Caring, Shoprite Stroudsburg.

ShopRite also collected General Mills items at the front of the store.

All donated items went directly to the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church Food Pantry.