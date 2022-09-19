STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in the Poconos have the opportunity to train as a firefighter, thanks to one local volunteer fire department’s program.

Igniting the flame for recruiting firefighters is a huge battle for fire departments across the country.

At the Monroe County, Firemen’s Association Training Facility in Stroudsburg teens are suiting up for the job as part of Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Junior Division.

“It teaches them to be prepared. It teaches them not to panic in situations, teaches them forethought to recognize that this is a potential or possible danger to themselves or somebody else,” said Jim Scullion, Firefighter and Junior Advisor for the Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Anyone from 14 to 18 years old can sign-up, getting put to the test on simulated scenarios, like a car fire.



Jordan Smalley is the Captain of the division. He comes from a family of firefighters that also went through the program.

“I think it’s a good learning experience for everybody. You get to learn, have an advantage for when you go to become a senior member, ” said Captin of the Junior Division, Jordan Smalley.

At 18, junior firefighters can move up to a senior role, that transition helping the lower numbers seen at volunteer fire departments.

“We’re like every other volunteer fire department, we need members. You know so when our juniors come out of here, they’re basically ready to go into the senior role,” explained Randi Strunk, a safety officer and junior advisor for the Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.

