Stroud Township Fire Department shows holiday spirit with Christmas Tree fundraiser

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area fire department is showing its Christmas Spirit with its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stroud Township. The fire department kicked off its annual Christmas Tree Sale.

“We chose a prickly one, a blue spruce,” said Peggy Stewart, a member of the Stroudsburg Methodist Church.

Customers stopped by the firehouse near the Stroud Mall leaving with trees and handmade wreaths.







This event is the department’s biggest fundraiser and the proceeds go towards training and buying new equipment.

“This is big, I mean we’ve done a lot over the last 11 years to try to make this bigger and bigger every year and it just took off,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Martin, Stroud Township Fire Department.

Martin tells me this year is a little bit different because of supply chain shortages.

“Trees are hard to come by this year and we are paying a little bit more. We tried to not raise our prices, but we had to a little bit, so we’re doing the best we can,” said Assistant Chief Martin.

This is Peggy Stewart’s second time buying a tree from the fundraiser and she notes it’s never too early to buy a tree.

“We always decorate the church before advent starts, which is Sunday. So we usually decorate on Saturday, so we wanted to have the tree ahead of time so it could loosen up a little so we could hang ornaments tomorrow.”

Because the supply is low, Martin urges the public to stop by early to select a tree, just in case, they run out as it gets closer to Christmas.

Although this fundraiser is a huge deal to the department, they tell me that they’re still low on volunteers and if a fire call does happen, they may need to temporarily shut the fundraiser down to respond to that call.