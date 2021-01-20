Stroud Area Regional Police release details on fatal shooting

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Stroud Area Police Department is releasing more details on Tuesday night’s fatal shooting.

Officers say they responded to 2040 Paradise Trail in Stroud Township for a report of shots fired within the residence at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The homeowner, 66-year-old Randy Halterman, made contact with officers upon their arrival. Officers ordered Halterman to put down his weapon and exit the home. Halterman complied and was placed in a patrol vehicle.

In the residence, officers say they found a female lying on the floor who claimed she had been shot in the stomach. The female was calling out someone’s name when officers located a male lying on his stomach with no signs of life.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as 20-year-old Adam Schultz from East Stroudsburg. The female was taken via helicopter to a hospital. She suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the upper chest and one to the abdomen.

According to court papers, Halterman told officers he was in the second story of his home he began hearing noises, which at first he thought was an animal. He said he discovered the noises were people talking about items inside of his home.

He retrieved his .22 caliber handgun and peered around a curtain that he uses as a divider in his home. He then says he saw two people standing approximately 10 feet from where he was standing.

Halterman told officers that both persons were holding flashlights so he fired one shot at each. He then said that the two fled and were going towards the first floor exit. Halterman said he saw the two on the bottom of the stairs and fired approximately four more shots, then called 911.

Halterman was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.