Stroud Area Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old boy

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Stroud Area Regional Police, 16-year-old Dayton LeBar is missing and they are asking the public to be vigilant and report any potential information on his whereabouts.

Photo of LeBar provided by police.

According to police, he is a white male around 5’11” tall and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen in the area of St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday around 6 p.m. The photo below is the last known photo of him:

Most recent photo of LeBar provided by police.

He also goes by the nicknames “Bud” or “Buddy.” Anyone with information is asked to notify Stroud Area Regional Police Department by calling 911 or 570-421-6800.