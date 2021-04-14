Stroud Area Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old boy

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Stroud Area Regional Police, 16-year-old Dayton LeBar is missing and they are asking the public to be vigilant and report any potential information on his whereabouts.
According to police, he is a white male around 5’11” tall and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen in the area of St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday around 6 p.m. The photo below is the last known photo of him:
He also goes by the nicknames “Bud” or “Buddy.” Anyone with information is asked to notify Stroud Area Regional Police Department by calling 911 or 570-421-6800.
