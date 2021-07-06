Strong storms cause damage as weather moves through the region

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — Damage reports are starting to come in as strong storms move across the area Tuesday afternoon.



A tree was seen resting on a pool and a fence in this yard in West Pittston, Luzerne County.

Trees came down damaging a fence and pool on Washington Street in West Pittston around 4:00 p.m.

In Scranton, people were seen seeking shelter as heavy rain swept across the downtown.

Crews were seen cleaning up after a tree fell on to a house in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue in Scranton. No injuries were reported.









As of 5:00 p.m., a PPL outage map showed approximately 20,000 customers were without power.

Crews also responded to Plymouth after a tree fell and was seen resting on branches just above a home.

