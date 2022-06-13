EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The possibility of stricter gun laws could affect sales at gun shops.

Eyewitness News stopped by a local gun shop in Luzerne County, Monday, to see if sales were up.

Piestrak’s Gun shop says they haven’t seen sales spike just yet. But anticipate it over the next couple of weeks. The U.S. is on pace to set a record for the most mass shootings in a single year and with the increase in violence, comes an increase in discussions about gun control.

The possibility of tighter gun laws has many people planning to purchase new firearms. The renewed debate over guns was on the minds of many at a local gun shop in Newport township Monday.

“I think we have to do a little bit better job at weeding out who is the gun owner, that it’s not just automatic for everybody,” said Bob Smith, Tunkhannock resident.

Gun owners in NEPA are split on the solution to curb gun violence in the U.S. When it comes down to new legislation some think lawmakers are acting too quickly.

“You need to look at what you have. Do away with what doesn’t work now, and then you implement new laws, but you need to look at what you have before you start, it’s a knee-jerk reaction right now,” said Jose Arroyo, Nanticoke resident.

Others believe certain firearms such as assault rifles should not be a basic right.

“I’m a gun owner myself so I’m all about gun rights. When everybody says that’s my right, my right, when that was the constitution or the declaration they were talking about a single shot muzzle loader, that took forever. They aren’t talking about gun noises that’s terrible, you don’t need it there’s no reason for it,” said Brian Howell, Mocanaqua resident.

Assault-style weapons were used in both The Uvalde school shooting and the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, which together left 31 people dead.

“You could take it away from law-abiding people and the criminals and mental health people, they are all still going to have ways to get their hands on them,” said Linda Smith, Tunkhannock resident.

The Buffalo suspect was taken to a hospital last year for a mental health evaluation, but the incident didn’t trigger New York’s ‘red flag’ law and he was still able to purchase a gun. Authorities say the Texas suspect had no known criminal or mental health history. That state has no such red flag law.

There wasn’t much success on any new gun bills Monday in Harrisburg. Republicans essentially sent four bills including a proposed ban on assault weapons to the chamber’s local government committee, which brings them no closer to becoming law.