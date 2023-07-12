NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “streetscaping construction” to revamp downtown Nanticoke began this week.

The first phase of the city’s revitalization is officially in motion. The $2,400,000 project is working to improve the livelihood of the Main Street area. It will take place from Market Street to Shea Street.

“We’re widening the streets, there will be new street lights, new signals, new crosswalks, new trash receptacles, it’s really gonna bring the town alive,” said Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin.

The purpose of the streetscaping project is to not only enhance the traffic flow but also provide safer walking spaces and modernize the surrounding buildings.

Mayor Coughlin says this program is a long time coming.

“If we had a magic wand, we would’ve had this done years ago, but again it just takes time, and council and myself, our administration, we worked very hard to get this project taken care of and having it start now,” Mayor Coughlin explained.

Along with his excitement of having downtown redone, Mayor Coughlin hopes the people of Nanticoke are anticipating the finished product too.

“I think people are really excited, to see the downtown and how modern it’ll be,” Mayor Coughlin continued.

The streetscape construction will temporarily end on November 17, and pick up again in the spring of 2024.