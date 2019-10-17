Streets in Williamsport to be renamed

(WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport City Council is working closely with officials at Lycoming College to name and rename streets in the city.

This comes after long-standing streets are now linked to the new college gateway building entrance. A one-way street was turned into a two-way street and now has three different names.

City Council wants to make it easier for visitors coming into the city. Right now, they are still in the planning phase.

“It is going to be confusing. We have to come up with a solution where there’s going to be one name for one street instead of three names on one street. The world is changing. This is going to be an incredible entrance for the college. Let’s do this intelligently,” Williamsport councilwoman Bonnie Katz said.

No timeline has been set on when the naming of the streets will be completed.