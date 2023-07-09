(WBRE/WYOU)— Streets around the Wyoming Valley have been experiencing flooding as weather moves through our area.

Emergency crews around the Wyoming Valley have been out and about responding to reports of several streets that have been flooded.

Hoyt and Welles Street in Kingston South Thomas and Northampton Street in Kingston

There have been multiple calls across Luzerne and Lackawanna County for reports of flooding.

According to PennDOT, Route 61 (Hamilton Underpass) has been closed between Highland Avenue and Green Street in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. Route 2018 (Brush Valley Road) has also been shut down due to flooding between Schock Road and Tressler Road in Rockefeller Township.

