PICTURES: Strong winds cause damage across the area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Strong winds on Friday caused damage across Northeastern Pennsylvania. There are weather advisories across the region.

LUZERNE COUNTY

A viewer sent us a picture of Old Goss Manor in Dallas where a tree seems to have been uprooted.

Credit: John Segrave-Daly

A streetlight on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre in front of the Penn Place county office building was blown over by high winds Friday morning. No injuries or other damage have been reported.

In Trucksville, Kingston Township, power went out for some residents around Cliffside Avenue. This was due to a tree falling on top of lines, blocking the only way out for some and causing a small fire.





In Huntsville, downed trees on Hillside Road blocked access to Route 118 from Wilkes-Barre.

In Union Township on Route 11 just south of the Retreat Bridge, a tree is laying over wires and hanging above/blocking the southbound lane. First responders are at the scene. Drivers who came upon the scene helped to remove debris and logs.





LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Some residents in Carbondale lost power after a tree fell on the lines along Salem Mountain Road. Officials are unsure of how many people are affected but traffic lights and homes are without power throughout the city.

A small brush fire also occurred but was quickly contained.

The road is down to one lane while they wait for crews work to turn the power off in order to remove the tree. The power should be back on shortly.

You can check the statuses of power outages by using the PPL Outage Map and the statuses of roadways by using 511PA.