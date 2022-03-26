EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you love being outside and enjoying nature the Brodhead Watershed Association has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

The association is in need of ‘streamwatchers’ which are volunteers that test local streams in the area.





A training event was held today in East Stroudsburg teaching old and new volunteers how to help care for the watershed.

There is no age restriction for volunteers and you only need to dedicate your time once a month.

“Safety of our volunteers is the most important thing and if somebody has a creek nearby or a creek that their friend has on their property, anything is fair game. We’re just interested in folks going out, getting their feet wet, and having a good time,” said Alex Jackson, executive director at Brodhead Watershed Association.

If you’d like to volunteer as a ‘streamwatcher’, head over to the association’s website or call 570-839-1120