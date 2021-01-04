Watch: PA Department of Health provides COVID-19 update

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth on Monday.

Dr. Rachel Levine spoke about data from the Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The data highlights a significant seven-day increase in coronavirus cases of 40,407. The previous seven-day increase was 48,883 cases.

The Department of Health did cite a slight decrease in the state’s percent positivity rate, which now lies at 15-percent, and last week was at 15.1-percent.

“Although the decrease in our statewide positivity rate is small, it is still encouraging,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “The sacrifices Pennsylvanians took over the holidays to celebrate differently than usual and with people inside your household are signs of our continued resilience and drive to fight against COVID-19.”

During the news conference, Dr. Levine provided the latest coronavirus numbers for Monday, January 4. Levine said she suspects numbers are lower than normal due to technical maintenance and that Tuesday, January 5 numbers may be higher than usual due to the maintenance.

For the week ending December 31, 67 counties were in the substantial level of community transmission,