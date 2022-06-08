EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday was the perfect day to pick strawberries as many families headed to the Poconos to pick their own fresh strawberries at Heckman Orchards, the family-owned business located in Effort.

The orchard kicked off its pick your own strawberries season, where customers can head up to the field where they’ll find the fresh fruit still on the plant. And the owners say snacking on the berries while you pick is okay.







“When you come and pick them yourself, you get the opportunity to take them home that same day. You know they’re freshly picked, you get to see where they come from which is a wonderful thing,” said Assistant Store Manager, Amber Borger, Heckman Orchards.

The strawberry season runs for the next two weeks depending on the weather.