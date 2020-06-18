Strawberry picking season begins at Pallman Farms

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thursday marked opening day at Pallman farms and people of all ages turned out to pick their own strawberries.

“This day has been long awaited, not only for us as the strawberry growers, but obviously for all the customers,” Craig Pallman, a fifth generation farmer at Pallman Farms told Eyewitness News.

Customers that turned out for the berries say they plan on using them for a variety of summer treats like jelly and fresh strawberry pie. Kathy Prusack of Dimock says she likes them in smoothies while Ashely and Caleb Brown of Meshoppen say they use them in strawberry shortcake.





“This place is fantastic. I love these people. I mean, look out there, it is full and god has blessed us with a crop, with the weather, and we are able to be out here,” Stanley Rolston of Beach Lake said.

Pallman Farms is practicing social distancing and limiting capacity. While warm weather did bring a lot of people outside, capacity on the wagons was restricted and they say that will continue for some time.

“I’m telling you, any way is good as long as they are fresh right out of the field, you can’t mess them up,” Pallman said.

Strawberry picking is available seven days a week at Pallman farms. They say it is best to call ahead because availability depends on weather and demand.