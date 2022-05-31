WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important consumer alert regarding strawberries. Food safety regulators are warning they could be linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 17 cases of hepatitis A have a possible link to organic strawberries and 12 people have required hospitalizations.

Illnesses have been reported in several states and Canada.

The fresh, organic strawberries were sold between March 5 and April 25 under the brand name Freshkampo or H-E-B. They were sold at stores including Aldi, Weis Markets, Walmart, and Trader Joe’s. Those berries are now past shelf life, but the FDA is warning consumers who froze them for later consumption to throw them out.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver infection.

“First I don’t want anyone to panic, ok. Because the most common initial symptoms are upset stomach, vomiting, and diarrhea. The ones that are specific for hepatitis is pain in what we call your right quadrant upper quadrant so the right side of your abdomen, just below your ribs where the liver is, and then jaundice which is yellowing of the skin,” said Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Santhosh Nadipuram.

The outbreak comes on the heels of a significant hepatitis outbreak among children with more than 200 cases across the country in recent weeks.

That cause is still unknown but parents are urged to be on the lookout for any symptoms of liver problems.

“If you got a young one from toddler to early teens that is not feeling good and particularly if they become jaundice if you start noticing the whites of their eyes and their skin developing a yellowish cast or they won’t eat, go get them checked,” said Mark Horne, MD who works with South Central Reginal Medical Center.

The FDA says if you have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A and you ate these strawberries contact your doctor.