EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Lackawanna County neighborhood are shaken up after someone was caught on camera Saturday peering into the windows of their homes.

People in Scranton’s west side want to know who this suspicious man is and why he’s lurking around their windows. Eyewitness News spoke with two concerned neighbors on Sunday who caught it all on disturbing surveillance video.

The security footage was taken around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning. An unidentified man can be seen looking into the windows of Michele Davis’ front porch on North Bromley Avenue. As Davis was getting ready for work, she got a notification from her ring doorbell.

“I assumed it might have been my husband coming home early from work or the paper guy delivering to the wrong address, so I took a look at the alert and I saw some guy creeping in my windows,” said Michele Davis, Scranton Resident.

By the time Davis got downstairs to confront the man, he had already taken off down the street. The situation left her feeling uneasy and afraid.

“It’s scary because you don’t know what they’re gonna do, you don’t know if they’re gonna come back and try and break in or hurt whoever is in the house,” said Michele Davis, Scranton resident.

But Davis isn’t alone, just 15 minutes prior, the same man walked up to Sadie Coyne’s house down the block and lurked around her porch. Like her neighbor, Coyne was alerted by her doorbell app. At the time, she was sitting on a couch directly in front of the window he was peering into.

“I was on my phone just watching everything that he was doing, and it was the scariest few minutes of my life because I didn’t know at any moment if he was going to try to open a window or try to open the door,” said Said Coyne, Scranton resident.

Frozen in fear, Coyne’s dog named Carter came to her rescue.

“The immediately jumped and ran over onto the couch and peeked his head through the curtains and as soon as he saw my dog, and I saw them lock eyes as I was watching it on the video, he immediately turned around and walked away,” said Sadie Coyne, Scranton resident.

Both Davis and Coyne filed police reports and await answers.

“I hope at some point soon they’re able to find him,” said Coyne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department.

