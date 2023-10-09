LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A puppy stranded on an island in the middle of the Susquehanna River was rescued by an area fire department on Sunday.

The Hanover Township Fire Department rescued a female puppy on Sunday, October 8, from Richards Island on the Susquehanna River near the Carey Avenue Bridge, in Luzerne, near the Plymouth Junction and Larksville

Courtesy: Hanover Township Fire Department

According to the Hanover Township Fire Department, the puppy was reported to have been stranded on the island as far back as September 18, when she was seen jumping off the side of the Carey Avenue Bridge, as good samaritans tried to retrieve her.

After crews rescued the stranded canine, she was taken to the Luzerne County SPCA to receive some much-needed care, and her owner was identified and found shortly after.