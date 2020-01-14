Storm Water Fees Coming to Some Lycoming County Communities

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An inter-governmental cooperative agreement is officially finalized between South Williamsport Borough, DuBoistown and the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority.



Together, the communities have to eliminate nitrogen, phosphorous and silt from storm water runoff within the next four years, or face fines.



For property owners, this means a fee will be put in place.

