SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are reaching out to the community to help residents who had damage due to the storm last weekend.

It has been days since the violent storm hit Lackawanna County and residents here in Scranton are still picking up the pieces.

Thursday afternoon, a storm recovery outreach event was held at Novembrino Park.

Attendees were able to talk with city officials, including Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti about what they need to recover from the damages caused by last week’s storm.

They had food vouchers and shovels for people, they offered assistance to help people fill out PEMA forms so the state could begin to assess damages.

“People need to fill out that link to say what their damages are. That helps the state know where to go to look for damages to the state in the county. It’s not a guarantee of assistance, so we need to set expectations there that, every municipality, the county, are working hard to get, to get, that information in so that we can see what type of assistance we may or may not qualify for,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

One woman who lives in the West Mountain section of Scranton says the damage the storm caused to her home is devastating. The steps leading up to her home are destroyed and her yard is filled with debris the storm washed up.

“This is the first time in 25 years, this is devastating. My niece was parked on the side of South Mayor Field. She lost her car, it was buried under eight feet of water. But overall, we got our lives,” said Joyce Kujawski of Scranton.

In the front of the house is a giant hole where her car used to be parked.

“Her front yard her steps there’s a seven, eight-foot hole from the top of where she parks to halfway through her yard,” Kujawski added.

They thought the damage was just limited to the outside of the house, but they were shocked when they saw the inside.

“We just opened the basement and the basement had a lot of damage to it. Because we didn’t realize until we opened and I had to shovel all the mud to open the door,” Kujawski continued.

On Friday, representatives will be holding another storm recovery outreach event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Center.

Anyone interested in helping can call (570)510-3923.