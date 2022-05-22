ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong storms took down trees in one Schuylkill County neighborhood.

On South Nicholas Street in St. Clair, the wind knocked a tree down onto a car and on top of a home. Crews were out cleaning up the debris and assessing the damage.

According to the PPL outage map, these storms took power in other parts of our area. Nearly 100 people in Sunbury, Northumberland County are without power at this time.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest storm information as it becomes available.