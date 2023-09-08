EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Road closures and lane restrictions were in place Friday morning due to flooding, and downed trees or power lines caused by storms on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says the following roads were affected:

Columbia County

Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) between Millertown Road and Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township

Route 2001 (Mill Road / Ideal Park Road) between Creek Road and Wagner Bridge Road in Locust Township

Route 93 between Route 1037 (Golf Course Road) in North Centre Township and Yost Hollow Road in Briar Creek Township

Lycoming County

Route 44 lane restriction between Edgewood Drive in Watson Township and Dam Run Road in Cummings Township

Montour County

Route 642 lane restriction between Short Road and Century Road in West Hemlock Township

Route 3007 (Klondike Road) between Hilkert Road and Valley Road in Liberty Township

Susquehanna County

Route 2030 ( Turnpike Road) closed between Post Street and Reynolds Pond Road in Montrose Township

Route 4003 (Chenango Street) closed between Owego Street and Route 2053 in Bridgewater Township

Route 3004 closed between Route 267 and Route 3021, Springville in Auburn Township

Route 3019 closed between Route 3001 and Route 3004, Springville in Dimock Township

Route 3011 closed between Route 3004 and White Creek Road in Auburn Township

Click here for the latest road conditions.