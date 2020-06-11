Coronavirus

Storm damage causes power outages in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to strong winds and heavy rain, storm damage was reported near the Hazleton area.

Thursday morning just after 4:00am, PPL Corporation was dispatched near the entrance to Beech Mountain Lakes on Route 309 in Butler Township to repair utility lines.

Two poles reportedly snapped in half along with utility lines that brought down tree branches.

An estimated 30,000 customers were reported to have power outages this morning around the Hazleton area.

Right now there are currently around 1,000 customers without service. The power is expected to be restored around 4:00pm Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Logan Westrope will provide an update on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.

