Storm clean up in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Violent storms wreaked havoc in parts of Central Pennsylvania, Sunday night. As many people were faced with the clean-up left behind.

Severe weather hit Clinton County Sunday evening. There were multiple reports of downed trees.

Eyewitness news even found an area where live wires were down blocking roads.

Earlier crews worked to clear downed powerlines that were blocking traffic on route 120 in Bald Eagle Township.

“We actually were out of town and just came back this morning. We actually have a branch in our yard that snapped off, and I’m basically cleaning up ally ways are a mess, branches all over the place,” said Shawn Kinley.

Strong winds scattered debris all over area neighborhoods. In lock haven, neighbors spent the morning clearing branches from their yards.

Crews are trying to work fast because we could see some more storms Monday night.