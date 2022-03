EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Roughly 6000 people are without power after storms hit the viewing area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to PPL, the vast majority of the outages are due to weather damage, from downed lines and trees from the high winds of Monday night’s storm.

To see the latest updates concerning the outages, including when you can expect the power to come back on, head to PPL’s outage map, or check with your provider.