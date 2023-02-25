WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been charged after a shooting in the Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police say they have charged Michael Anthony Caruso with five counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing five shots into the mall’s parking lot, a highly congested public area with cars and people.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Caruso reportedly shot at a man police say stole from Devan Diamond and Co., Caruso’s store.

Investigators say they spoke with several people who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and determined Caruso had chased the alleged thief out into the parking lot and fired five shots at him.

Officers said the alleged thief fled the scene in a burgundy Cadilac. Caruso turned himself over to the police and told them what had happened.

Officials say they searched the parking lot and located five shell casings and a bullet hole in an uninvolved vehicle.

Police noted the charges stem from Caruso recklessly firing shots in a highly congested area as well as striking a car.

Caruso was taken into custody and released on unsecured bail. He faces five counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of shooting a gun onto roadways, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of disorderly conduct.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department linked the following video on their Facebook page explaining Pennsylvania’s laws regarding self-defense.