GLENURN TWP., LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a structure fire in Glenburn Township.

WBRE News crews say a storage unit ignited in flames around 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. during a lunch rush at the Glenburn Grill and Bakery, located at 1144 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire as the floor collapsed underneath him, luckily, crews were able to get him out in time, according to police on the scene.

Chinchilla, Waverly, and Clark Summit fire crews are on the scene working to put out the blaze.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it becomes available.