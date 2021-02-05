‘Stopping’ the Spread: Jersey Shore company provides critical component to COVID-19 vaccine

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — West Pharmaceutical’s Jersey Shore plant is an exclusive manufacturer of the rubber stoppers used in at least one of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The company says, predictably, demand has increased significantly over the last few months, but they haven’t had to alter operations to meet that demand.

The company also makes the rubber plungers inserted into syringes for vaccines, among other pharmaceutical products.

Sean Coffey will have more from the plant on their manufacturing on later editions of Eyewitness News.