TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than 75 years, a candy shop in Lackawanna County has been serving treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Donna Ondish has been working at Jon Stopay Candies for more than a decade.

Wearing many different hats including self-proclaimed quality control and taste tester, especially when it comes to their legendary peanut butter chiffon.

“Unforgettable I mean you taste peanut butter chiffon and you’re done,” said Ondish.

The candy shop has been in the Wyoming Valley area since the 1940s, later opening a second location in Taylor.

Its candy-making process is busier than ever Tuesday morning.

“We make our own caramels, we make our own creams, we make our own jellies from scratch,” says Ondish.

Fulfilling last-minute Valentine’s Day orders and already getting ready for the next holiday.

“You get one out of the way and then before that’s even over, you start counting boxes, making sure there’s enough chocolate in the building, making sure there’s enough peanut butter in the building,” Ondish added.

The sweet stop is proud of its traditional, hand-crafted ways with workers showing Eyewitness News how to perfectly dip and mark the delectable treats.

“You think oh you know you just take a piece of peanut butter and put it in the chocolate and it’s all done, but it’s a combination of making the peanut butter, feeding the peanut butter, making sure that it’s covered with chocolate,” explained Ann Marie Daniel, a candy feeder at Jon Stopay.

And while the rush of Valentine’s Day will come and go, Ondish says their tight-knit working family will never change and always welcome new families looking for something sweet.

“We have not changed suppliers, same equipment. Old, but working, like a lot of us we try,” explained Ondish.

In the celebration of Valentine’s Day, Jon Stopay Candies shops will be open Tuesday until 6:00 p.m.