‘Stop the Bleed’, save lives

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – First aid in the 21st century has taken on an added dimension. Besides CPR, medical experts are encouraging all of us to know how to ‘stop the bleed’. Experts say 20 percent of people who died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with people who use that skill to help save lives.

“She had already lost a significant amount of blood.” Pennsylvania Ambulance Paramedic Paul Pratt recalls the situation last year when he encountered a woman with a severe ankle fracture who was bleeding profusely. “It was such a blowout fracture her foot was actually angulated and her bones were sticking out.”

With time being of the essence, Mr. Pratt knew exactly what to do. “I reached into our med bag and pulled out the tourniquet.” He was able to save the woman’s life because he knew how to stop the bleed.

Geisinger Trauma/Critical Care Surgeon Brian Frank, MD said “It’s the most preventable cause of death after traumas. So, you can bleed from an artery in about two to three minutes. Exsanguinate to death.”

While first responders play a critical role, Dr. Frank says victims bleeding profusely need attention much sooner. “And so the quicker you can render care, the immediate responder, the innocent bystander can control bleeding.”

That was the case in June 2017 when Rep. Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball game practice. A fellow congressman used a belt to stop the bleed and help save Rep. Scalise’s life. Trauma experts say what’s key is arming more of us with that vital know-how.

Geisinger CMC Trauma Education Outreach Coordinator Kathryn Bommer, RN said, “We’ve had over 100 classes for the Stop The Bleed program since October of 2016.” One of those classes complete with fake torsos and fake blood helped train airport security guards at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in January 2017. The Stop The Bleed course teaches basic bleeding control through direct pressure and wound packing.

According to medical professionals, the equation is simple: the more people from the general public who know how to stop the bleed, the more lives that can be saved. “You’re going to make a difference,” said Ms. Bommer.

Saturday, March 31st, is National Stop The Bleed Day. Geisinger has several Stop The Bleed classes scheduled Saturday at Geisinger CMC. Those classes are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended but not required.