Stookey’s for sale, decision partially due to SCI Retreat closure

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A popular restaurant in Luzerne County is up for sale.

The owner of Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que says he plans to retire.

Ralph Frank says his grandmother and grandfather started the business in 1926 as a roadside stand.

Frank took over in 1996. He says the decision to close SCI Retreat in Newport Township is only part of the reason he decided to sell the restaurant.

He says a lot of workers from SCI would come to eat.

Franks says he wants to retire and then travel.

People we spoke with Wednesday say they have been coming to Stookey’s for years and plan to keep returning until the business is sold.

Frank says he hopes if the business comes under new ownership they will keep traditions and quality at the restaurant.

