HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton City Police Department announced Thursday the recovery of a vehicle that was stolen the previous day.

According to police, on Wednesday, August 30, around 4:05 p.m. officers responded to the Dollar General at 305 West Walnut Street for a reported stolen vehicle.

Witnesses on scene told police the suspect who stole the car was a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie, blue-tinted sunglasses, and a COVID mask.

Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Terrence Alfonso Belt. Police say Belt stole the vehicle from the Donnar General and drove it to a nearby garage to park it.

According to law enforcement Belt was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl.

Belt was arraigned by MDJ Malloy Sr. and charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Belt was remanded to Luzerne County prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, at 9:45 a.m. inside Luzerne County Central Court.