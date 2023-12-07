WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When the flurries start falling, people start rushing to stock up on ice melt, shovels, and more.

Main Hardware in Wilkes-Barre saw several people this morning looking to prepare for snow and the long winter months ahead.

Owner of Main Hardware Brian Kaminski says the rush has been good for businesses.

“Yes, extremely. The first thing in the morning, we had cars lined up. Local businesses buying 10 bags of the 50-pound Quick Joe at a time. A lot of individual homeowners coming in buying the 20-pound and the 10-pound, the shakers,” Kaminski said.

Kaminski advises people not to wait until the last minute to get their snow supplies.