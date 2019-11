LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Lock Haven University’s Stevenson Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In honor of the occasion, they will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 18th.



The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. Lock Haven University president, Robert Pignatello, will give opening remarks at 2 p.m.



For more information, please contact library director, Joby Topper, at jtopper@lockhaven.edu or 570-484-2465.