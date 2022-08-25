WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Jackass star and stand-up comedian Steve-O is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center this year for “The Bucket List Tour.”

The F.M. Kirby Center announced that Steve-O is coming to Wilkes-Barre on December 2, 2022.

Representatives said that this event is for adult audiences only, there will be graphic footage including sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, and drug use.

Officials say tickets are current on sale and available on the Kirby Center’s website, the Kirby Center Box Office, and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100.

General tickets are $35.00, $45.00, and $55.00. VIP tickets will be $125.00. Fees apply.