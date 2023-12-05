EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the Federal Railroad Administration has included Northeastern Pennsylvania in its Corridor Identification list (Corridor ID) to reestablish direct passenger rail service between Scranton and New York.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA-8) state this is the next critical step to reviving the Scranton-NY Amtrak service.

The proposed Corridor would connect Scranton and New York, NY, with intermediate stops at Stroudsburg and Mt. Pocono, Blairstown, Dover, Montclair, Morristown, and Newark, NJ.

The rail service will provide new service (three daily round-trips) on a mostly existing alignment, plus an abandoned track to be rebuilt.

Rail service previously ran on the Lackawanna Cut-Off directly between Scranton and New York, but was discontinued in 1970. Without consistent use and upkeep, the track fell into disrepair and requires significant investment to restore train service, officials stated.

The Corridor ID Program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to assist with the development of intercity passenger rail corridors.