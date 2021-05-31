Stepfather stands on Scranton corner this Memorial Day, remembering son killed in Afghanistan

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jeff Whitney stood on the corner of Mulberry Street and Mifflin Avenue in Scranton all morning on Memorial Day.

It was all in remembrance of his step-son, LCpl Larry Johnson, who was just 19 years old when he died in an IED explosion in Afghanistan back in 2010.

Whitney held a flag in his honor, for all to see as they drove into the city. Many stopped and beeped to show their support, and many of Johnson’s friends came out to share memories of him.

“He was born and raised, he graduated from Scranton High over here, and I’m just out here trying to keep his name going,” said Whitney.