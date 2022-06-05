MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Before this week’s expected opening of a new hospital, Eyewitness News got a first look.

Carbon County is home to nearly 64-thousand people. The county is ranked in the bottom third statewide for the number of hospitals per capita.

A local healthcare provider is about to change that.

Step inside Carbon County’s newest full-service hospital: Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon near Lehighton. To take in all it has to offer is in a word, dizzying.

“This is so awesome. It took three years for us to plan, design, build in the middle of a COVID pandemic and to see it come together and be this close to opening is so exciting,” said Terry Purcell, President of LVHN Northwest.

Some of what LVH-Carbon will boast includes 20 private inpatient rooms, a 24/7 emergency department with 16 emergency room beds, and two operating suites.

“So when the doctor is doing laparoscopic surgery he can look into the two TV screens,” said Vickie Ripkey, the Patient Care Manager of Perioperative Services at LVHN.

Patient rooms are equipped with high-definition cameras which allow specialists throughout Lehigh Valley Health Network to treat patients through telemedicine.





“For example, if you need to see a high-level cardiologist that we have on staff at Cedar Crest, they’re able to come into this room, use the cameras to see very fine details including open your mouth, let me see your tongue,” explained Marianne Smalley, Emergency Room Medical Director at LVH-Carbon.

“With this camera, I can actually control it on my end so, I can zoom in and zoom out. I can see as close as I need to see, perhaps a pupil response in your eyes, say I’m your neurologist and I want to evaluate your neurology status. I can also zoom around the room and speak to family members who are in the room with you,” stated Melinda Brosious, a registered nurse at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Six of the inpatient rooms include ceiling lifts that can move larger patients by relying more on technology and less on manpower.

“Using the lift is a great tool to help protect our staff members’ backs, legs, arms and it assists with patient safety because it’s a lot safer to move a patient from the bed to a stretcher or from the bed to a chair with that sling underneath them rather than just the staff members’ hands moving them over,” Brittany Cosgrove, a Patient Care Manager for the emergency room at LVH-Carbon, explained.





LVH-Carbon also includes an infusion center to treat patients for various conditions. It should come as a relief for LVHN patients battling cancer who would typically travel to LVH-Cedar Crest or LVH-Hazleton for treatment.

“With this being here in Carbon, patients won’t have to drive so far so that’s really nice for them. Sometimes they don’t feel so good afterwards so it’s nice to have that service here,” said Christine Biege, President of LVH-Carbon.

“Our goal is to provide as many services locally as we can so patients don’t have to travel outside the area,” added Purcell.

Management said the hospital was designed to expand, which it plans to do in time.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon at 5 PM.

The hospital expects to have its license approved someday this week and will be ready to treat patients the following day.