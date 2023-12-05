WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nice donation was made to the SHINE Program on Tuesday.

SHINE is a stem project-based after-school program for grades pre-k to 12 in six school districts throughout Luzerne County.

A donation of 100 laptops to the program by AT&T will help close the digital divide.

A number of school representatives from the schools Shine serves and area lawmakers were part of today’s presentation.

“This is critically important. At AT&T we’re deeply concerned about the future, students of future workforce, and connecting students and connecting possibilities,” said AT&T Pennsylvania President David Kerr`.

“We’re hoping to deliver some of these computers home to our families who don’t have computers at home so that the students can work on the project not only in school but at home so that their skill level just continues to rise,” said Executive Director of the SHINE Program at Wilkes University Carol Nicholas.

The SHINE program is based at Wilkes University and serves six school districts in Luzerne County with after-school programming, homework assistance, and meals.