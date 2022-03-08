Stegmaier Brewing Co. brand ownership comes full circle back to family

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 165 years after Charles Stegmaier, along with his father-in-law, George Baer, founded the Baer and Stegmaier Brewing Co. of Wilkes-Barre in 1857, his great-great-grandson, Edward R. Maier, purchased back his great great-grandfather’s Stegmaier brand from The Lion Brewery.

Maier closed Stegmaier Brewing Co. in 1974, selling the labels to the Lion Brewery. In 2010, he formed Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC), with partners, Mark Nobile, and his son, J. Fred Maier.

The Stegmaier label will now be part of Susquehanna Brewing Company, seeing family ownership of the Stegmaier brand come full circle, reaching into the 6th generation.









