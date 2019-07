Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU) – Summer may be here but Stefano at School is still in session.

On Wednesday Eyewitness News Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro gave a presentation to a group kids at Pocono Mountain Public Library.

He explained the basics on how to predict weather and the tools he uses.

He also taught them why severe weather happens and under what conditions.

As always, he made sure the kids knew what safety precautions they should take during times of severe weather.