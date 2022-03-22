WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Williamsport is having some trouble with their steeple, again. The windstorm on March 7th caused the steeple to tilt.





Pastor Brian Vasey tells Eyewitness News they’ve already contacted their insurance company and are waiting to have someone come out to assess the damage.

They also reached out to the city’s codes office to make sure they weren’t violating any ordinances. Officials closed off the church’s courtyard to keep churchgoers safe until they make the necessary repairs.

The steeple sustained some damage back in 2012 due to high winds, but they had it fixed. The steeple has not changed its services or hours of worship.

