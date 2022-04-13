WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The steeple on top of Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Williamsport will not be making a return in time for Easter.

A construction team removed the piece so they could assess the damage earlier this week. A severe storm sent the steeple leaning to the side last month, making it a safety hazard for church-goers.

Pastor Brian Vasey says the congregation is trying to figure out what to do with their ‘beloved spire’ moving forward.

“One option would be to simply put back up what had fallen down. Another option is possibly a modified steeple and there might even be another direction after that. We just don’t know at this point,” explained Pastor Brian Vasey, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

After that, the church will contact their insurance company and Pastor Vasey says this will not interfere with their Easter holiday celebration.