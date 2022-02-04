Steel beams on I-81 in Dunmore cause 4 cars to crash

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dunmore Fire Department said steel beams fell off a vehicle on Interstate 81 northbound by mile marker 188 and caused a multiple vehicle accident.

So far, a total four vehicles have hit the steel beams that fell in the roadway and have sustained damage according to Dunmore Fire Department. Officials are also saying that the vehicle that the beams fell off of drove away.









At this time there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound while crews work to clear the scene. The fire department says there are no serious injuries at this time.