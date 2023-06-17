SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Steamtown National Historical Site celebrated the nation’s rail contributions with a festival in Scranton.

“Railfest” was held Saturday and featured cab tours of “Big Boy” and hand car demonstrations.

Guests stopped by the locomotive shop, took part in a scavenger hunt activity, and of course, short train rides.

“We did it in June last year as well um a lot of folks joining and enjoying the event and enjoying the good weather um we’re looking forward to having families out here today and just getting some train rides in and checking out some of the locomotives we have on display,” said Megan Stevens the public affairs manager

There will be an excursion to the Cresco station Sunday for Father’s Day.

Tickets will be available online at recreation.gov