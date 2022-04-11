TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new local creative classroom will help students thrive in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

On Wednesday Lehigh Carbon Community College in Tamaqua will open a new makerspace creative learning classroom, funded through the college’s SHINE after-school program.

The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) makerspace will serve as a center point for LCCC’s Teacher Education Program, an area for professional development for local teaching professionals and a home for STEM summer camps for local K-12 students.

Rachel Strucko is the director of the SHINE program and said that tools like those offered in the makerspace get students and teachers alike, really excited about learning.





Tonia Breech is the Teacher Education Coordinator for LCCC and said that these spaces will be used by those in the teacher’s education coursework. Breech said all teacher education students will be able to benefit from using the technology offered in the makerspace.