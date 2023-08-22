WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New Roots Recovery Center and the Food Dignity Movement joined forces to host a Steak and Shake Cookout to commemorate Overdose Awareness Week.

The steak and shake celebration brings people together to have this important discussion in a safe, community-based setting.

“Nutrition is a big part of the recovery process and this just helps make sure that they are able to have access to those nutrients that they need for recovery,” said Liz Gillen Fellow of the Food Dignity Movement.

The Food Dignity Movement is a non-profit that connects organizations to Pennsylvania agriculture to provide nourishing food and dignity to those in need.